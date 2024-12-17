‘It was really scary’: Mystery substance leaves elementary school students with burning eyes, cough

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Manitou Springs School District says some students experienced coughing and burning eyes during a situation involving an "unknown substance" on Tuesday at Manitou Springs Elementary School. The situation was enough to evacuate students from the school.

The Manitou Springs Fire Department was called to the school at 9:23 a.m.

A spokesperson with the City of Manitou Springs called the situation an "inhalation incident."

An email sent to parents from the principal said they "identified a smell in the auditorium." However, another letter sent by the district later said there was "a visible powder." KRDO13 has reached out for clarification on whether there was a smell, a powder, or both.

Despite the school district saying some students experienced symptoms like burning eyes, they also say "the El Paso County Hazmat team’s testing determined that no hazardous substance was present."

The Manitou Springs Fire Department also said at one point that symptoms resolved once students and staff were removed.

KRDO13 spoke with a 4th-grade student who was there when the evacuation happened.

"We were having a play at school so we started practicing and then a lot of people started coughing and choking," said student India Joseph. "It happened to me too, and then we got evacuated from the school."

Students told KRDO13 that there was a smell like gas.

Joseph says her teacher jumped into action getting the students out of the building.

"She told us to all just, like, go out of the school and to get out because it wasn't safe," shared the fourth grader.

India Joseph's mother rushed to the school to pick up her daughter.

"They just said it was an irritant in the air. And, you know, something was making the kids cough I didn't realize it was mine," said Rebecca Joseph.

She said she was grateful for the school's swift response and that her child was ok.

"It is the biggest thing period that they're ok and happy and safe," shared mother, Rebecca Joseph.

According to the school district, all after-school activities at the elementary school are canceled for the day, including the holiday concert.

In a letter sent to parents Tuesday night, the district superintendent said the affected area has been cleared for cleaning, and a deep cleaning will be performed as an additional precaution. The auditorium will remain closed and unused until the cleaning process is complete.

The full letter from the Manitou Springs School District Superintendent can be read below.