‘It was really scary’: Mystery substance leaves elementary school students with burning eyes, cough
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Manitou Springs School District says some students experienced coughing and burning eyes during a situation involving an "unknown substance" on Tuesday at Manitou Springs Elementary School. The situation was enough to evacuate students from the school.
The Manitou Springs Fire Department was called to the school at 9:23 a.m.
A spokesperson with the City of Manitou Springs called the situation an "inhalation incident."
An email sent to parents from the principal said they "identified a smell in the auditorium." However, another letter sent by the district later said there was "a visible powder." KRDO13 has reached out for clarification on whether there was a smell, a powder, or both.
Despite the school district saying some students experienced symptoms like burning eyes, they also say "the El Paso County Hazmat team’s testing determined that no hazardous substance was present."
The Manitou Springs Fire Department also said at one point that symptoms resolved once students and staff were removed.
KRDO13 spoke with a 4th-grade student who was there when the evacuation happened.
"We were having a play at school so we started practicing and then a lot of people started coughing and choking," said student India Joseph. "It happened to me too, and then we got evacuated from the school."
Students told KRDO13 that there was a smell like gas.
Joseph says her teacher jumped into action getting the students out of the building.
"She told us to all just, like, go out of the school and to get out because it wasn't safe," shared the fourth grader.
India Joseph's mother rushed to the school to pick up her daughter.
"They just said it was an irritant in the air. And, you know, something was making the kids cough I didn't realize it was mine," said Rebecca Joseph.
She said she was grateful for the school's swift response and that her child was ok.
"It is the biggest thing period that they're ok and happy and safe," shared mother, Rebecca Joseph.
According to the school district, all after-school activities at the elementary school are canceled for the day, including the holiday concert.
In a letter sent to parents Tuesday night, the district superintendent said the affected area has been cleared for cleaning, and a deep cleaning will be performed as an additional precaution. The auditorium will remain closed and unused until the cleaning process is complete.
The full letter from the Manitou Springs School District Superintendent can be read below.
District-Wide Update: Hazmat Investigation and Plan for Tomorrow
Dear Manitou Springs School District Families and Staff,
I want to provide an update and a brief recap of today’s events at Manitou Springs Elementary School (MSES).
Recap of Today:
• This morning, a visible powder was discovered in the Manitou Springs Elementary School auditorium, where 3rd, 4th, and 5th grade students were present. Some individuals experienced symptoms such as coughing and burning eyes. Manitou Springs Fire Department officials say symptoms resolved once students and staff were removed from the area.
• MSES families, if you have any immediate health concerns, we encourage you to consult with your healthcare provider.
• As a precaution, the school was evacuated, and students and staff were relocated to Manitou Springs High School, where our reunification plan was implemented.
• The Manitou Springs Fire Department and El Paso County Hazmat team conducted a thorough investigation.
Update on the Hazmat Investigation:
The El Paso County Hazmat team’s testing determined that no hazardous substance was present.
The auditorium has been cleared for cleaning, and a deep cleaning will be conducted as an added precaution. The auditorium will remain closed and unused until this process is complete.
Plan for Tomorrow:
Manitou Springs Elementary School will resume its normal class schedule tomorrow, Wednesday, December 18. Manitou Springs Fire Department and the El Paso County Hazmat team have deemed the building safe.
Thank you for your patience and cooperation as we prioritized the safety and well-being of our students and staff.
Sincerely,
Sean Dorsey
Superintendent
Manitou Springs School District