Manitou Elementary evacuated for 2nd time this week due to powder substance in vacuum

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Manitou Springs Police confirmed with KRDO Thursday the Manitou Springs Elementary School was evacuated again because the vacuum used to clean up a suspicious powder substance had not been emptied properly.

We're told the evacuation Thursday morning was due to staff on the basement level of the school coughing and experiencing watery eyes. One staff member was checked out by medics who arrived at the school, but did not go to the hospital, according to a statement from the school.

This comes after the elementary school was evacuated Tuesday for similar circumstances where students were reportedly suffering coughing fits and burning eyes in the school's auditorium.

Manitou Springs Elementary School released a statement saying in part "a visible powder was found in the Manitou Springs Elementary School auditorium, where 3rd, 4th, and 5th grade students were present... The auditorium was closed until it could be deep cleaned, which happened on the evening of Wednesday, December 18."

Some of the powder substance that is believed to have caused the symptoms was still in the vacuum when it was turned back on Thursday so the powder dispersed again, Commander Corey Sevene with the Manitou Springs Police Department told KRDO.

Commander Sevene told KRDO over the phone Thursday that the substance has been sent to the Colorado Bureau of Investigations for further testing, after preliminary testing could not identify the powder.

Manitou Springs Elementary School will be closed Friday for another deep cleaning, according to school officials.