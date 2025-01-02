Homicide cases filed against duo connected to Colorado missing persons case, death

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - KRDO13 has confirmed through online court records that a felony homicide case has been filed against Johnny Rankin Morris, listing him as a defendant in El Paso County and in Park County. Similarly, Hailey Cole has been listed as a defendant in her own felony homicide case in Park County.

KRDO13 has not been able to confirm the specific charges. However, El Paso County Sheriff's Office says they expect to release more details later this week.

Johnny Rankin Morris and Hailey Cole were sought after as people of interest after deputies said it was believed he and Cole had connections to a missing persons case in El Paso County and a separate homicide investigation in Park County.

Cole and Morris were later located in Mississippi and arrested on existing warrants out of the southern state. They also faced new charges, like commercial burglary and attempted residential burglary after deputies said they were camping out in someone's shed.

As of publication, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office has yet to officially announce Morris or Cole "suspects" in the disappearance of an El Paso County man and death of a Park County man. The office, so far, has only officially called them "persons of interest."

It is unclear at this time if, or how, the new homicide cases might tie into Colorado's missing persons case for 37-year-old Stephen Walker, or the death of 65-year-old Timmy L. Huston.

KRDO13 is working to learn more.