People can now register their private security cameras with Pueblo Police, streamlining sharing video

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - A new crime prevention program has kicked off in Pueblo, and it involves sharing personal security footage with police.

The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is expanding its Real-Time Crime Center with a new program that will allow residents to register their security cameras so video can be located quickly after a crime.

Titled the "Community Connect" program, residents and businesses can voluntarily opt in, simply letting police know they have a camera and its location.

If a crime were to occur, police can see who has registered a camera in the area, and reach out to them for video of an incident.

The police department says cameras will not be continuously monitored.

"Quality video footage of incidents has proven to be invaluable in responding to and solving crime. Providing a mechanism for the Pueblo Police Department to quickly request and receive video from citizens and businesses will result in increased efficiency and effectiveness," a representative with the police department wrote in a release.

Phase two of the program is slated to launch in Spring of 2025, and will allow residents to share their live video feeds directly to the Real-Time Crime Center.

More information and the link to register your camera can be found here.