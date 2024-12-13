State inspectors arrive at Teller Co. gold mine after deadly incident, OSHA & sheriff still investigating

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KRDO) - KRDO13 Investigates has learned that state inspectors arrived this week at the Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine, which is now two months removed from an elevator malfunction that killed one person and trapped nearly two dozen more underground.

The popular tourist gold mine just outside of Cripple Creek has remained quiet, not only because it is the off-season for the attraction, but because it was issued a cease-and-desist in mid-October by the State of Colorado's Department of Reclamation, Mining and Safety (DRMS).

MORE: State sends cease and desist letter to owners of Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine after deadly accident

The DRMS told KRDO13 Investigates they wanted to wait for the lead agencies of the investigation-- the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the Teller County Sheriffs Office (TSCO)-- to progress further before coming on scene themselves on Monday, Dec. 9.

The state added that this kind of incident, which prompted such a large response by emergency crews in early October, is not common within mining properties they oversee. As a result, they say they've never had to launch an investigation like this one before.

On Oct. 10, an elevator malfunction at the Mollie Kathleen Gold MinE not only left tour guide Patrick Weier dead, but also a group of 11 tourists who were trapped in an elevator halfway down a 1,000 foot mine shaft. Another group of 12 were stuck at the bottom of the shaft for several hours.

MORE: Teller County Sheriff’s Office identifies man who died in Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine

Autopsy reports obtained by KRDO13 Investigates show that Weier, a father to his 7-year-old son, died due to several blunt force injuries to his upper body and head. We are choosing to not list specific and more graphic details from the report out of respect for the family.

OSHA tells KRDO13 that it is "investigating and has up to six-months to complete its investigation. Details will be available after the investigation is complete."

KRDO13 found an open case with OSHA for "Gold Mine Tours Inc." (the name of the business for the Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine) that is labeled as "Fat/Cat" which indicates a case involving a fatality or a catastrophe.

The "scope" of the open case, was labeled as "Complete". The scope, as defined on OSHA's website, indicates: "whether a complete, partial or records only inspection was performed; may also indicate no inspection if for some reason the inspection could not take place."

A spokesperson added that OSHA has jurisdiction to conduct routine/yearly inspections of most private sector employers and their workers within Colorado, and conducts incident investigations across the state when called upon.

Meanwhile, the TCSO could not provide an update at this time, as certain personnel were not in office upon request for comments on Friday.

The Mayor of Cripple Creek tells KRDO13 Investigates that the community is eagerly waiting to find out what exactly went wrong just up the hill from their small city, many of whom knew Patrick Weier who passed away.

She adds however that they understand patience is needed, as federal and state investigations usually take time.