CSPD: Teenager killed in shooting on South Chelton Road

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has identified a shooting victim from a late November case as a juvenile.

According to CSPD, they responded to a shooting on South Chelton Road on November 26 and found a male victim who was deceased at the scene.

Officials with the El Paso County Coroner's Office have identified that victim as a 17-year-old, however due to Riley's Law, his name has not been released.

CSPD says this is the 38th homicide in Colorado Springs so far this year.

Anyone with information or who was a witness to this incident is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719-) 444-4000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.