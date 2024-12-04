Colorado Springs mayor’s office says reports of his arrest are false

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A spokesperson for Mayor Yemi Mobolade's office tells KRDO13 Investigates multiple headlines claiming the mayor has been arrested are wrong. They say they are actively working to get the headlines corrected. Those reports center around an FBI investigation into an alleged hate crime hoax leading up to the Mayoral Runoff Election last spring.

At the same time, more elected officials are calling upon Mobolade to directly address if he lied to the FBI. A Daily Wire article citing an anonymous source alleged he lied to the FBI during an investigation into the hate-crime hoax.

In April 2023, video was recorded and sent to local media outlets of a burning cross in front of a then-Mayoral Candidate Yemi Mobolade campaign sign, with a racial slur written across the sign as well. Colorado Springs Police and the Department of Justice (DOJ) then began investigating.

Then in early November 2024, the DOJ announced that three people had been arrested for their roles in allegedly faking the hate crime to try and influence Mobolade's chances in the race. In the indictment papers, the DOJ outlines that Mobolade had communicated with one of the suspects, Derrick Patrick Bernard, via Facebook messenger, text message, and even a 5-minute phone call.

The indictment says Bernard allegedly texted Mobolade "I guarantee the finish," prior to the election. It also states that Bernard allegedly told him, "Well done again . . . I have the info you requested before. Another time though, we’ll handle business," following Mobolade's win of the mayoral race. The indictment does not go into specifics about texts from Mobolade, however.

The Mayor's Office released a statement shortly after the arrests of the three alleged hate-crime hoax suspects. You can read it here.

Follow those arrests, conservative-leaning news outlet The Daily Wire released an article on November 21, frequently citing an anonymous FBI source who claimed the mayor lied to federal agents who were investigating the alleged hoax. KRDO13 Investigates has not been able to verify the report. The FBI and U.S. Attorney's Office have declined to comment.

Last week, Colorado Springs City Councilman Dave Donelson openly stated during a City Council meeting that he would "ask the Mayor to come forward and answer questions about whether or not he lied to the FBI, which is what's alleged in that report."

The Mayor's Deputy Chief-of-Staff, Ryan Trujillo, responded to Donelson's claims with:

"We're certainly are aware of and are disappointed by the unfounded and unsourced allegations by the Daily Wire article. We're mindful and respectful that this is an ongoing investigation and so we do not anticipate any further comments, to be respectful of that investigation," Trujillo said.

Donelson followed that by stating, "I'm not asking about the investigation. I'm asking about if he met with the FBI twice, denied contact, then the DOJ interviewed him and he said he doesn't remember. That's my question."

Since then, El Paso County Commissioner Longinos Gonzalez and 23rd District Attorney-elect George Brauchler have both expressed similar sentiments that they want more transparency from the Mayor.

Commissioner Gonazalez told KRDO13 on Wednesday that he just wants the truth.

"And that's what the public wants. And unfortunately, the mayor has not yet addressed or answered the simple question as alleged by The Daily Wire, that he lied to the FBI," stated Gonazalez from his county commissioners office Wednesday afternoon.

Gonzalez added that he is more than willing to give the mayor the benefit of the doubt in the situation, but cannot fully do so without hearing from him that he did not have any hiccups with federal agents.

"But if he's unwilling to actually defend his himself to those allegations, if the mayor continues to fail to say these allegations are false, he's the one who's making these stories grow."

Meanwhile, George Brauchler, the newly-elected District Attorney for the 23rd Judicial District which covers Douglas County, told KRDO13 in a Zoom call Monday afternoon that the situation has stood out to him so much, he's felt compelled to speak on it.

"It's confounding and it's concerning. And I say that as someone who's in the business of trying to discern. Right from wrong, lawful from unlawful, and trying to gauge whether someone is being credible or not," stated Brauchler, who is also the former 18th Judicial District Attorney.

He adds that the mayor owes an explanation to his constituents.

"The guy needs to be on camera with [KRDO13], answering a very direct question. And that direct question is, did you lie to the FBI? It's not 'I have fully cooperated', or, 'I had met with them', or, 'I am the victim of some unnamed hate crime.' It's yes or no," said Brauchler.

Wayne Williams, Mobolade's former opponent in the mayoral race, is also speaking out.

"Attorneys regularly advise their clients not to speak about an investigation or a case but there are times when a public official has to weigh that advice against other factors. For example, I made certain statements concerning my removal of the rogue elector and the related conspiracy, and about the litigation in which the removal was ultimately upheld by the US Supreme Court." - Wayne Williams, former Colorado Springs mayoral candidate

KRDO13 Investigates requested another interview with the Mayor Wednesday, but instead we were given this statement: