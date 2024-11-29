Skip to Content
News

Woodland Park PD on scene of shooting at City Market

KRDO
By
today at 7:40 PM
Published 7:35 PM

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) - The Woodland Park Police Department says they are working a suspected shooting scene at a City Market parking lot.

Police say the call came in just after 5:30 p.m. and there was one adult male victim who was sent to the hospital.

When a KRDO13 crew arrived to the scene, the parking lot was taped off with evidence tape and there were articles of clothing in the middle of the secured area.

The police department says there is no threat to the public and the suspect has been detained.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Celeste Springer

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content