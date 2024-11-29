Woodland Park PD on scene of shooting at City Market

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) - The Woodland Park Police Department says they are working a suspected shooting scene at a City Market parking lot.

Police say the call came in just after 5:30 p.m. and there was one adult male victim who was sent to the hospital.

When a KRDO13 crew arrived to the scene, the parking lot was taped off with evidence tape and there were articles of clothing in the middle of the secured area.

The police department says there is no threat to the public and the suspect has been detained.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.