Pueblo police arrest alleged repeat offender just months after a parole release

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police Department says a man has been arrested once again, just months after he made parole.

According to the department, 54-year-old Robert Ballage has an extensive history with the police. Officials say he has been arrested 13 times in Pueblo, and is a felon following prior convictions for Vehicular Eluding, Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender and two convictions for Escape for criminal activity spanning the City of Denver, Pueblo, Jefferson, and El Paso Counties.

On Saturday, police say they had yet another run-in with Ballage, who they say had just been released on parole back in June.

Police say they had gotten a call at a convenience store about an initial report of child abuse.

Officials say Ballage immediately tried to get away from officers on his bike. When police got Ballage, they allege he had a gun on him, which is a violation of his parole.

“This is a prime example of a previous offender knowingly continuing to re-offend when released back into our community,” stated Pueblo Police Chief Chris Noeller in a release. “I am incredibly proud of the officers of the Pueblo Police Department for remaining steadfast in their efforts to address the crime in our city and for taking this suspect into custody and hopefully sending him back to jail for his crimes once again.”

Ballage was booked into the Pueblo Justice Center for a current charge of Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender. This is one of the exact same charges that landed him behind bars the last time in 2021.