‘Thanksfest’ giving back more than a meal to Colorado Springs families in need

KRDO
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - This weekend was Thankfest, an event started by Vaughn Littrell, to give back to families in need. This year 250 families got all the ingredients they needed for Thanksgiving and more.

The families were chosen ahead of time through the CPCD Head Start Program. They help serve our community's most vulnerable children and families.

The giveaway was a chance for families to come down and do some shopping for free. It was more than just getting food, families also received all the kitchen tools they would need to cook too.

It wasn't just food either. Clothes and shoes were also available for those who needed them.

"Some of our families are in really, really bad situations. They need they need help. You know, and it's this is a this is a tangible way that we can do something. We can't do everything, but you can do something. We're excited to be able to bless these families," Vaughn Littrell told KRDO13.

Vaughn says he started the giveaway with just a few families. He says he knows what it is like to struggle, and wants the giveaway to keep growing so he can help more people.

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

