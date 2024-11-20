Safeway donates $10,000 to Marian House for gift card program

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - When you're at the grocery store, do you ever wonder what happens to the funds that customers can donate to various organizations and projects?

Wednesday in Colorado Springs, we had a chance to see it in action.

Representatives from Safeway, Mondelez International, and Catholic Charities were at the Marian House on Bijou Street to present a generous check.

The organizations donated $10,000 to Marian House with funds from Safeway's 'Nourishing Neighbors Program,' which hands out $50 gift cards to families in need.

Marian House is handing out the gift cards to patrons at its food pantry. Safeway said there will be a second round of gift cards handed out just in time for Christmas.