Colorado agencies kick off Crash Responder Safety Week

CSP
By
today at 10:57 AM
Published 10:54 AM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - On Monday, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will kick off Crash Responder Safety Week (CRSW) with demonstrations and outreach.

Governor Polis is expected to sign a CRSW Proclamation, officially designating this week to recognize first responder and construction worker safety.

CDOT says two of its workers were struck and killed this year in Mesa County.

In Golden, a police officer was struck and killed while working a highway crash earlier this month. He was later identified as Officer Evan Dunn. According to officials, the driver who allegedly killed him is believed to have been impaired.

Officer Evan Dunn (Courtesy: City of Golden)

Right here in El Paso County, a state trooper was badly injured while working a traffic incident last week. According to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), Trooper Tyler Atkins was investigating a crash a few miles southwest of Colorado Springs when his patrol SUV was struck from behind. The driver in that case was also believed to have been under the influence, according to officials.

Trooper Tyler Atkins (Courtesy: CSP)

CSP said this was the 11th time this year a state patrol vehicle had been struck.

(Courtesy: CSP)

CDOT encourages drivers to slow down and move over for emergency responders. By state law, all drivers in Colorado must do so for any car on the side of the road.

Celeste Springer

