Golden Police officer killed in crash

GOLDEN, Colo. (KRDO) - A Golden, CO police officer was killed and another was injured in a crash Wednesday night, according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

According to CSP, the two Golden officers were working a crash on Highway 58 around 5 p.m. when another vehicle entered the crash scene and hit the two officers. They were both forced under the vehicle involved in the original they were working.

CSP said one of the officers was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the officers was arrested at the scene for suspected impairment, CSP said.