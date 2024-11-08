Golden police officer killed by suspected DUI driver identified

GOLDEN, Colo. (KRDO) – The Golden police officer who was struck and killed by a suspected impaired driver while in the line of duty has been identified.

Officer Evan Dunn was just 33 years old when he was killed on Wednesday night after a collision on Highway 58.

Dunn and his field training officer, Bethany Grusing, were outside their Golden Police Department patrol vehicle when they were struck by the suspect, later identified as Stephen Geer. The collision left them trapped underneath the original crashed vehicle.

Grusing was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. Dunn was pronounced dead on scene.

According to our Denver news partners, a memorial was set up for Dunn on Thursday outside of the Golden Police station.

"We are a family," said Golden Police Chief Joe Harvey. "We are very close with each other and with our community. Evan had a bright future and was destined to do great things, and we will never get over his loss. We can only continue doing the job he loved in his honor."

Dunn, 33, had previously served as an army aviation officer and Blackhawk pilot to the Golden Police Department and actively served as a Captain in the Army National Guard.

Dunn joined the Golden Police Department as a code enforcement officer, where he served for a year before entering the police academy. He graduated in July and was partnered with Grusing, the other officer injured in the collision.

Dunn is survived by his wife, Annalise, who shared in a post by the City of Golden that Evan was, "first and foremost, a man of faith, loyal, steady, quiet, and observant." The couple shared a deep love for the outdoors and often camped and traveled together in their free time.

Yesterday, Governor Jared Polis ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on the day of Dunn’s memorial service, which has not yet been set.

An official donation website, Colorado Fallen, was created to support Officer Dunn's family following the tragedy.

On Thursday, 43-year-old Geer was arrested in connection with the crash. He faces multiple charges, including vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, driving under the influence and failure to exercise due care when approaching a stationary vehicle resulting in death.