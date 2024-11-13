State trooper involved in crash, badly injured along Highway 115

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A state trooper was badly injured in a crash along Highway 115 late Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), Trooper Tyler Atkins was investigating a crash a few miles southwest of Colorado Springs when his patrol SUV was struck from behind at 3:44 p.m.

Photos released by CSP show heavy damage to the SUV as well as the Nissan Sentra that rear-ended it.

Atkins, inside the SUV at the time, was airlifted to UCHealth Memorial Central with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

CSP later confirmed that Atkins was treated at the hospital then released a few hours later to continue recovering at home.

The driver who caused the accident remained at the scene, according to CSP. That driver, not identified, was believed to be under the influence at the time.

"What else do we need to say to convince drivers to pay attention?" stated Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol in a release. "If the steering wheel is in your hands, you must be sober, your eyes must be up, and it is your responsibility to keep everyone else on the road safe. There are no warnings for failing to move over, there are no warnings for impaired driving, just long-lasting consequences. Do your job as a driver and focus on the task at hand. Our families, our lives, and your safety depend on it"

CSP said this is the 11th time this year a state patrol vehicle has been struck and the second time this month.

Both sides of the highway remained closed for nearly two hours.

The scene finally cleared around 7:15, allowing drivers to resume traveling in both directions between Colorado Springs and Penrose.