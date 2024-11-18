‘I absolutely hate it’: Neighbors react to attempted kidnapping, hours-long Colorado Springs standoff

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Neighbors of a Colorado Springs community say they're still in shock after a man allegedly broke into homes in an attempt to flee police on Saturday. Police say it all stems from an alleged kidnapping attempt.

Police say Jason Cobb was arrested after an hours-long standoff in the Ivywild neighborhood.

Jason Cobb (CSPD)

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says Jason Cobb allegedly broke into his neighbor's home while trying to get away from them. The two homes are connected, and CSPD says he went through the attic and broke into the neighbor's residence through the ceiling where he was found hiding.

It was a shock to Jake Norment, who said he came home to police officers near his backyard.

"They had all of our streets blocked off and then there were SWAT teams everywhere. There were drones flying all around as well," recounted Norment. "I absolutely hate it. I think it's really terrible. Ivywild is a really, really, really, really awesome neighborhood. It's pretty quiet as well too. So to have something like that going on was absolutely crazy."

Jason Cobb is being held without bond in The El Paso County Jail. As for the woman he allegedly kidnapped, she is safe, but any connection between the two is unclear as police continue to investigate.