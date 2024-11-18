BOLO: CSPD looking for murder suspect accused of killing UCCS music intructor

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for the public's help locating a murder suspect.

According to the agency, on Aug. 7, CSPD received an unknown call for service in the 6400 block of Caddy Point. Upon arrival, officers and medical personnel located a deceased female with at least one stab wound.

The El Paso County Coroner's Office later identified the victim as 54-year-old Haleh Abghari.

Abghari was a University of Colorado Colorado Springs music instructor. Colleagues tell KRDO13 that she was an integral part of the program. Friends say her life was a testament to her passion for the arts and human rights.

Police say they've identified 53-year-old Ceasar Lorenzo Wilson as a suspect in her killing. An arrest warrant has been issued for him for murder in the 2nd Degree.

53-year-old Ceasar Lorenzo Wilson (Courtesy: CSPD)

He should be considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach him. If you have seen or know of the whereabouts of Mr. Wilson, please contact CSPD at 719-444-7000, or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Pike Peak Crime Stoppers at (719)634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.