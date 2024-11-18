BOLO: CSPD looking for murder suspect accused of killing UCCS music intructor
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for the public's help locating a murder suspect.
According to the agency, on Aug. 7, CSPD received an unknown call for service in the 6400 block of Caddy Point. Upon arrival, officers and medical personnel located a deceased female with at least one stab wound.
The El Paso County Coroner's Office later identified the victim as 54-year-old Haleh Abghari.
Abghari was a University of Colorado Colorado Springs music instructor. Colleagues tell KRDO13 that she was an integral part of the program. Friends say her life was a testament to her passion for the arts and human rights.
Police say they've identified 53-year-old Ceasar Lorenzo Wilson as a suspect in her killing. An arrest warrant has been issued for him for murder in the 2nd Degree.
He should be considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach him. If you have seen or know of the whereabouts of Mr. Wilson, please contact CSPD at 719-444-7000, or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Pike Peak Crime Stoppers at (719)634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.