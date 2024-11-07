Skip to Content
Pueblo Chamber reschedules Veterans Day Parade

PUEBLO, Colo (KRDO) - The Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce has announced they are rescheduling their annual Veterans Day Parade.

The area has been greatly impacted by snow this week, with I-25 even closing southbound out of the city.

Krystle Herrera with the chamber says they are rescheduling "due to inclement weather and the health and safety of our veterans and community."

The event will now be held on Saturday, Nov.16 at 10 a.m. on Historic Union Avenue.

