Fountain Fire Department ambulance involved in accident

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) - The Fountain Fire Department says one of their ambulances were involved in an accident near I-25 and Garden of the Gods Road early on Thursday.

According to officials, the ambulance was transporting someone to the hospital when it was involved in an accident. The department is investigating the incident.

The accident comes as a major snowstorm is hitting parts of Colorado.

“While incidents like these are rare, the safety of our personnel and the community we serve is our top

priority,” said Devin Graham, Fire Chief of the Fountain Fire Department, in a statement. “We are thankful that everyone is safe and receiving appropriate care.”

The Fountain Fire Department says the accident resulted in minor injuries for those involved.