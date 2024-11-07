Skip to Content
CDOT begins major highway closures heading south of Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) has closed I-25 southbound heading out of Pueblo.

According to the department's website, the closure begins between CO 45, which is 2 miles south of Pueblo, and continues all the way down to the New Mexico border.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office says only local residents like those of Colorado City, Rye, or Walsenburg will be allowed to come through the area to get home.

As for the rest of the area, Pueblo officials say plow trucks have been out since the early morning hours around 4 a.m.

They say they've been focused on high-traffic areas first, then wrapping up side streets.

City of Pueblo officials also say they are not aware of any general power outages or traffic signal outages as of the publication of this article.

To view CDOT's current closures, click here.

