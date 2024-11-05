District attorney makes ruling on May officer involved shooting, says shooting was justified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado's 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office has determined that the use of deadly force by Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) on May 18 was justified.

Back in May, CSPD officers were sent to Deerfield Hills Road after getting a call from a woman who said her son was acting erratically and likely had been using meth. She also said her son had a gun.

After arriving, the district attorney's office says police and the son, Michael Hurst Jr., got in a standoff. Documents say Officer Nicholas Cassalia fired shots at Hurst, killing him.

According to the District Attorney's office, a deadly force investigation team was used to look into the matter.

The District Attorney's office says that Hurst fired his weapon multiple times, was acting erratically, refused officer commands, and displayed behavior warranting the shooting as officers believed he was a danger to those on scene.

According to the District Attorney's office analysis, Officer Cassalia was not able to use non-lethal force as an alternative.

The District Attorney's office says Officer Nicholas Cassalia will not face any charges.