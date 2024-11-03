No. 8 Colorado College Dominates Air Force, 6-1

USAFA, COLO. -- Ty Gallagher and Tyler Coffey each collected a goal and an assist and Kaidan Mbereko had 27 saves to lead No. 8 Colorado College to a 6-1 victory over Air Force Saturday night at Cadet Ice Arena.

The Tigers improved to 6-0 for the first time since the 2000-01season and moved their overall record to 68-15-2 against the Falcons. CC retained the Pikes Peak Trophy with a 3-2 overtime victory Friday night at Robson Arena

Riley Stuart opened the scoring with his first goal of the season at the 8:16 mark of the first period. Coffey sent the puck along the boards to Ethan Straky, who sent a shot towards the net and Stuart deflected it from the slot past Air Force goalie Guy Blessing (22 saves).

The Tigers spent nearly six minutes of the last 7:20 of the period on the power play, including a 1:58 span with a 5-on-3 deficit after Drew Montgomery and Brady Cleveland were called for penalties just two seconds apart. Mbereko made four saves during the two-man disadvantage.

Just 1:28 after leaving the penalty box, Cleveland was whistled for a 5-minute charging major penalty with 3:50 remaining in the opening frame.

After an apparent goal for Air Force was waved off early in the second period for being in the crease, the Tigers killed off Cleveland’s major penalty, then took a two-goal lead thanks to Zaccharya Wisdom.

Wisdom scored his first goal of the season at the 4:09 mark of the middle frame. Fisher Scott’s shot from the left circle was stopped by Blessing but the puck came right to Wisdom, who was flying down the slot and he put home the rebound.

The Falcons (4-6-0) cut the lead in half with a power-play goal on their fifth man-advantage opportunity. Brendan Gibbons scored his second goal of the weekend off an assist from Chris Hedden at the 16:23 mark of the second.

The Tigers exploded for four goals in the third period to put the game away. Gallagher scored just 18 seconds into the frame, then Chase McLane notched his first as a Tiger at the 6:59 mark. Gleb Veremyev scored his third of the season off a breakaway at 16:00 and Coffey closed the scoring with 1:39 remaining in the game.

Scott had two assists for his first career points, while Cooley had a pair of helpers for the first time this season.

CC’s penalty kill was stellar all game as Air Force was 1-for-7 on the power play. Mbereko made nine of his 27 saves with the Tigers playing a man down. Colorado College did not convert either of its power-play opportunities.

The Tigers open NCHC play next weekend, Nov. 8-9, against league-newcomer Arizona State at Robson Arena. Friday’s game begins at 7 p.m.