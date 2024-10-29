Need a last minute costume? See some tips and tricks to safely use face makeup!

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A skin care specialist gives KRDO 13 reporter Bradley Davis a Halloween makeover while walking through the safe and easy ways to get a spooktacular look for Thursday night.

"Whether it's skincare, or whether it's makeup, I love to give people advice, just because I want them to feel good about themselves," said Clara skincare specialist Josephine Glick.

Instead of fancy and expensive paints, Glick gave Davis a spooky skeleton "mask" using simple eye liner, eye shadow, and face glitter. Her inspiration came from a basic "skeleton face paint" google search.

"If your child has an idea, just google!" Glick said.

To keep your child safe before using face paint or makeup, Glick said parents should have their child wash their face, use moisturizer and sunblock, as makeup doesn't protect from UV rays, and watch for irritants and parabens in products that could cause irritation. She said it's important to double-cleanse when taking the makeup off with makeup wipes and a face cleanser, before moisturizing to ensure their skin does not dry out from having the makeup on all night.