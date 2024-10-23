Second arrest made in connection to homicide on East Hills Road

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police have arrested and charged 49-year-old Victor Carson for the murder of 52-year-old David Charles Compare.

CSPD says its officers and several other agencies followed Carson, who was operating a stolen vehicle, to an apartment in the 3900 block of North Nevada Avenue. Carson barricaded himself inside of the apartment. Detectives alongside members of the CSPD tactical and K9 units surrounded the apartment and demanded Carson to exit. Carson eventually surrendered to officers without incident. Carson was transported to the El Paso County Jail and charged with the murder of 52-year-old David Charles Compare.

CSPD says officers with the Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force, VOFTF, worked alongside CSPD Metro Detectives, the U.S. Marshall Fugitive Task Force, Colorado State Patrol Fugitive Task Force, and the Colorado State Patrol Airplane Unit to apprehend Carson.

This remains an active investigation, and anyone with information or who was a witness to this incident is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719-) 444-4000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.