Colorado Springs police looking for additional victims in child sex assault investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is looking for additional victims in a child sexual assault investigation.

CSPD says that on Sept. 3, 2024, they began investigating a report of a sexual assault on a child involving 65-year-old Mark Sikorski. The investigation revealed Sikorski engaged in sexual contact with two underage juveniles, which resulted in Sikorski’s arrest on Sept. 9, 2024.

Continued investigation by detectives with the Crimes Against Children Unit (CAC) revealed Sikorski has been a racquetball coach for juveniles. CAC detectives believe there may be other victims and unreported cases of sexual assault by Sikorski.

If you, or someone you know, has been a victim of Sikorski, please contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or the Pikes Peak Area Crimes Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).

According to CSPD, at this time, a photo of Sikorski is not being released to preserve the integrity of the investigation.