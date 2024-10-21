Man senteced to 54 years for crash that killed 3 in Pueblo West

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) announced Monday that 33-year-old Kohen Kyle has been sentenced to 54 years in the Department of Corrections for a 2023 crash that killed three people in Pueblo West.

The crash on August 26, 2023, killed Marie Quintana, 56, of Aurora, Jesus Guerrero-Lopez, 48, of Denver, and Quintana’s 12-year-old grandson. All three victims were pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to the PCSO, the investigation into the crash revealed that Kyle was driving at speeds of more than 100 mph when his BMW crossed the center line on Purcell Blvd. and hit a Honda CRV head-on. The 12-year-old, who was in the back seat of the Honda, was ejected from the vehicle.

Kohen Kyle was arrested in September 2023 on three counts of first-degree murder, three counts of vehicular homicide (DUI), and one count of child abuse resulting in death. He has been in the Pueblo County Jail since his arrest.

