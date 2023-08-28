Coroner identifies 3 killed in crash Saturday in Pueblo West

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the three people who died Saturday in a crash in Pueblo West.

According to the coroner, the three people who died were 56-year-old Marie Quintana of Aurora, her 12-year-old grandchild, and 48-year-old Jesus Lopez of Denver.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is investigating the crash. According to the PCSO, deputies responded to reports of an accident on the 800 block of N. Purcell Boulevard at about 8:00 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26.

At the scene, the PCSO said deputies discovered "a 2017 Honda CRV was traveling north on N. Purcell when it was hit head-on by a 2015 BM 550 that was traveling south but had drifted into the northbound lane of traffic."

The PCSO said all three people in the Honda were declared dead on the scene and the 32-year-old male driver who drifted into traffic was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff's office said alcohol and speed are being investigated as factors in the crash.