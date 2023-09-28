Man arrested on murder charges for triple-fatal accident in Pueblo West

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) arrested a 32-year-old man Thursday on a warrant for multiple felony charges in connection to a triple-fatal crash on Aug. 26 in Pueblo West.

The PCSO said Kohen Garrett Kyle was arrested Thursday following a four-week investigation on three counts of first-degree murder, three counts of vehicular homicide (DUI), and one count of child abuse resulting in death. He was booked into the Pueblo County Jail.

According to the PCSO, deputies responded to the 800 block of N Purcell Blvd. on Aug. 26 for a two-vehicle crash. When deputies arrived, they learned a 2015 BMW 550, driven by Kyle, was going southbound on Purcell when it crossed the center line and hit a northbound 2017 Honda CRV. The three occupants of the Honda were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Pueblo County Coroner identified the two adults killed in the accident as Marie Quintana, 56, of Aurora, and Jesus Guerrero-Lopez, 48, of Denver. Quintana’s 12-year-old grandson, also of Aurora, was the third fatality but his name was not released because he is a juvenile.

Kyle was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The PCSO said detectives learned that Kyle was driving at speeds over 100 mph when his BMW crossed the center line and hit the Honda head-on. Several witnesses also reported seeing the driver of the BMW driving recklessly and passing vehicles on the road prior to the accident.