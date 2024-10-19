Skip to Content
Colorado Springs Police searching for alleged bank robbers

KRDO
today at 9:59 AM
Published 10:02 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- On Friday, October 18, 2024, just before 4:30 p.m., Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) officers were called to the 7300 block of Duryea Dr. for a bank robbery.

When officers got to the scene they say they learned four unknown suspects entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of money.

Detectives from the Robbery/Assault Unit also responded and have now taken over the investigation.

CSPD says this is believed to be an isolated incident.

This is developing news. We will continue to update the story as we learn more.

Mackenzie Stafford

