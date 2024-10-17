CSPD: Arrest made in May homicide on South Nevada Avenue

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a reported shooting on South Nevada Avenue on the morning of May 23, 2024.

CSPD said they found a male near the southbound I-25 off-ramp with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

On May 24, 2024, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy of the deceased male and identified him as 45-year-old Darryl Edward Scurry Jr.

On October 10th, 2024, an arrest warrant was issued for 22-year-old Vonrobert Kennedy for the murder of Scurry. CSPD said Kennedy was charged while he was being held in the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center on unrelated charges.

This remains an active investigation, and anyone with information or who was a witness to this incident is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.