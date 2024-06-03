Victim identified in shooting that closed South Nevada

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has identified the victim in a deadly shooting that closed S. Nevada near I-25 for several hours on May 23, 2024.

CSPD says that on May 23, 2024, at approximately 6:04 AM, officers responded to a call for service regarding a shooting on South Nevada Avenue near the southbound off-ramp from I-25. Upon arrival, officers found a male with at least one gunshot wound. The male was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The El Paso County Coroner identified the victim as 45-year-old Darryl Edward Scurry Jr. While the coroner’s office will determine the cause and manner of death, this is being investigated as a homicide.

This is the 20th homicide in Colorado Springs. At this time last year, there were 11 homicides.

At this time, a suspect is not in custody and detectives continue to investigate the circumstances of the incident, including the development of potential suspect information.

This remains an active investigation, and anyone with information or who was a witness to this incident is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719-) 444-4000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.