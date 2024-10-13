Skip to Content
News

Colorado Springs Police investigating a decomposing body off I-25

By
Published 11:08 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- Colorado Springs Police say they've discovered a decomposing body in Downtown Colorado Springs.

On Sunday night a large police presence was seen near I-25 and Bijou. Police say they were first alerted about the remains around 6 p.m.

Colorado Springs PD says at this time it's too early in the investigation to know how that person died or how long their body has been there.

Police told KRDO13 that homicide detectives were investigating the scene.

KRDO13 saw officers remove a body from the scene just before 10:30 p.m.

KRDO13 will keep following this story and provide updates.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Karla Sosa

Karla Sosa is a bilingual multimedia journalist for KRDO13. Learn more about her here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content