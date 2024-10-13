Colorado Springs Police investigating a decomposing body off I-25

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- Colorado Springs Police say they've discovered a decomposing body in Downtown Colorado Springs.

On Sunday night a large police presence was seen near I-25 and Bijou. Police say they were first alerted about the remains around 6 p.m.

Colorado Springs PD says at this time it's too early in the investigation to know how that person died or how long their body has been there.

Police told KRDO13 that homicide detectives were investigating the scene.

KRDO13 saw officers remove a body from the scene just before 10:30 p.m.

KRDO13 will keep following this story and provide updates.