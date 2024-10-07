Southern bands bring unique style to Pueblo for marching showcase

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Southern Colorado (SOCO) marching showcase kicks off Monday night at Pueblo County High School with 11 competing bands and a special performance from Colorado State University of Pueblo (CSU-Pueblo).

"Today is extra special for us because it's not so much a competition. It's just an opportunity for bands in southern Colorado to support each other and get feedback and perform for each other, and the students to come out and cheer on everybody else," said Pueblo West band director Kathryn Kennedy.

"It's so rare that we get to see everybody just supporting each other. And it just goes to show that all band is team band," said Pueblo County senior sousaphone player Malia Muller.

Directors and musicians from Pueblo County, Rye, and Pueblo West High Schools met with KRDO13 Monday morning to talk about the showcase. The directors said audiences should expect complete performances, accompanied by themes, dancing, singing, and even choreographed swashbuckling "fight" scenes.

"Marching Band has really evolved the last 10 years into a six, seven-minute musical production," said Pueblo County band director Josh Muller.

Each band has a unique theme. Pueblo County will sing in Swahili, Pueblo West will do some line dancing, and Rye will use their own instruments in a swashbuckling performance.

It's the seventh annual SOCO marching showcase featuring bands from the Southern part of the state. Below is a full school list and schedule provided by Pueblo County.

5:30 Salida High School

5:45 Pueblo South High School

6:00 Rye High School

6:15 Pride of the East Side Marching Band

6:30 Central High School Midnight Regiment

6:45 Pueblo West High School Marching Band

7:00 Break

7:15 Rocky Ford Meloneer Regiment

7:30 Cañon City Tiger Pride Marching Band

7:45 Florence Howling Husky Pride

8:00 Pueblo County Hornet Marching Band

8:15 Fountain Fort Carson Trojan Band

8:30 CSU-Pueblo

Rye High School just restarted its marching band program for the first time in 20 years and is hosting a fundraiser. Details can be found below.