Colorado Springs police investigating possible human remains in Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is on scene in the 1400 Block of Second Road in Pueblo, CO.

CSPD says that they are investigating possible human remains connected to a missing persons case from Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs Police, Pueblo Police, Pueblo County Sheriff, and the FBI executed a search warrant in Pueblo County earlier today. Once the tactical teams secured the property, CSPD continued with their investigation. CSPD says that the operation is expected to take another 2 to 3 days to complete.

This is a developing story.