‘A whole crowd started screaming and running’: Families detail chaos as deadly shooting disrupts Colorado Springs football game

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - One man is dead after a shooting at a youth football game in the southeastern part of Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs police have not arrested anyone in connection to the shooting that sent shock waves through a Pop Warner youth football game.

Families at Atlas Prep School described a chaotic scene as a shooting disrupted a kids' football game. One man who spoke to KRDO13 was on the way to his car in the parking lot to get extra water when shots rang out.

On Saturday morning families gathered to watch a Pop Warner youth football game.

"So I turned around and this guy was running away. and this other guy was holding a gun. And next thing I know, he goes in between two cars right next to me, and bam, bam, bam," said eyewitness Tom Homstad.

Colorado Springs police say a 29-year-old man was killed in a shooting near Atlas Prep School.

Tom Homstad was at the Atlas football field Saturday morning to watch his kid live out gridiron dreams that turned into nightmares.

"I could hear the guy screaming in between the car. I know he was down," recounted Homstad.

"It was a whole crowd that started screaming and running, and I was just, I was looking for my boy, looking for him. I found him pretty much right in this end zone. And he was kind of crying and I told him, to keep going. I'm right here," said Matt Howard.

Howard was on the sideline volunteering as a coach for one of the football teams. While no kids were physically hurt, Howard said the shooting could create a lifetime of worries for the kids.

"I'm really worried about these boys. I don't want them to be playing football and having to look over their shoulder. I'm real worried about the team. I mean, even my boy's mom said that she's not sure if she wants them playing anymore. This is just unfair it shouldn't happen at a ten-year-old's football game," said Howard.

"Did this really happen, you know, at a frickin ten-year-old football game?" Homstad said in disbelief.

The Colorado Springs homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

The CEO of Atlas Schools released a statement saying no Atlas School students were injured in the shooting.

Pikes Peak Pop Warner released a statement to KRDO13.

We want to address the unfortunate incident that occurred during our Pop Warner games at Atlas Prep this afternoon. This situation was not related to our teams; it involved two individuals with prior personal issues who do not have children in our league and do not participate in any coaching or volunteer roles. The safety of our athletes and their families is our top priority, and we are implementing additional measures to ensure their continued safety in the future. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims' family during this difficult time. Michelle Quintana

President

Pikes Peak Pop Warner

At this time no details on the suspect are being released.