Ford Amphitheater hosts open house to hear from the community, protestors gather outside venue

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Local residents are getting loud, protesting outside of an open house hosted by the Ford Amphitheater.

According to a ticketing website where residents could sign up to attend the open house the event focused on discussing a path forward for the Amphitheater and its neighbors. Attendees were encouraged to submit questions in advance.

Our KRDO13 photographer was not allowed inside the event by security.

"The biggest thing that's bothering most of the homeowners here is just the noise," Roy Giddens was one of the protesters outside the For Amphitheater.

RELATED: Ford Amphitheater controversy hits new octave

RELATED: Residents upset by Ford Amphitheater noise levels still want change, despite State dismissing lawsuit

RELATED: People speak at city council meeting in support of Ford Amphitheater