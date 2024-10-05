Skip to Content
News

Ford Amphitheater hosts open house to hear from the community, protestors gather outside venue

today at 9:58 PM
Published 9:54 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Local residents are getting loud, protesting outside of an open house hosted by the Ford Amphitheater.

According to a ticketing website where residents could sign up to attend the open house the event focused on discussing a path forward for the Amphitheater and its neighbors. Attendees were encouraged to submit questions in advance.

Our KRDO13 photographer was not allowed inside the event by security.

"The biggest thing that's bothering most of the homeowners here is just the noise," Roy Giddens was one of the protesters outside the For Amphitheater.

