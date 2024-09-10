Skip to Content
WATCH LIVE: People speak at city council meeting in support of Ford Amphitheatre

Published 11:32 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - After months of controversy surrounding the construction of the Ford Amphitheatre, people are now speaking in support of the amphitheater at today's city council meeting.

The support comes after owner and developer, J.W. Roth, rallied for support for the amphitheater on Facebook and via email.

Public comment can be watched above. Public comment is the last thing on the meeting agenda so it is likely going to start around 3 p.m.

Emily Coffey

Emily is a Reporter for KRDO. Learn more about her here.

