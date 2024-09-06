Ford Amphitheater controversy hits new octave

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - KRDO13 Investigates has learned Colorado Springs Police and City Council are taking extra steps to accommodate a large turnout for the public meeting surrounding Ford Amphitheater noise complaints.

KRDO13 Investigates learned neighbors are planning to attend the meeting with signs supporting changes to lower the sound coming from the Ford Amphitheater.

In a rare move, the City Council has limited the amount of citizens who can speak to only 50 people. In addition, each person will only get two minutes, instead of the typical three minutes.

Colorado Springs City Councilman representing District 1 Dave Donelson said 40 of the 50 speaking on Sept. 10 are in favor of the Amphitheater.

"We should give the citizens that live there, an equal opportunity to say again, what their life is like over these last two weeks with the amphitheater there," Donelson told KRDO 13 Investigates.

Donelson equated that influx with an ad run by J.W. Roth, the owner of Venu and the Ford Amphitheater.

"City Council needs to hear these incredible stories, your stories," Roth said in the ad calling people to sign up to speak at the meeting and promising a big party after the meeting. Venu would not tell KRDO13 Investigates how much they spent on the ad.