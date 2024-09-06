Skip to Content
News

Ford Amphitheater controversy hits new octave

KRDO
By
Published 4:11 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - KRDO13 Investigates has learned Colorado Springs Police and City Council are taking extra steps to accommodate a large turnout for the public meeting surrounding Ford Amphitheater noise complaints.

KRDO13 Investigates learned neighbors are planning to attend the meeting with signs supporting changes to lower the sound coming from the Ford Amphitheater.

In a rare move, the City Council has limited the amount of citizens who can speak to only 50 people. In addition, each person will only get two minutes, instead of the typical three minutes.

Colorado Springs City Councilman representing District 1 Dave Donelson said 40 of the 50 speaking on Sept. 10 are in favor of the Amphitheater.

"We should give the citizens that live there, an equal opportunity to say again, what their life is like over these last two weeks with the amphitheater there," Donelson told KRDO 13 Investigates.

Donelson equated that influx with an ad run by J.W. Roth, the owner of Venu and the Ford Amphitheater.

"City Council needs to hear these incredible stories, your stories," Roth said in the ad calling people to sign up to speak at the meeting and promising a big party after the meeting. Venu would not tell KRDO13 Investigates how much they spent on the ad.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content