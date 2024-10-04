Pueblo Rescue Mission signs deeds over to city; City plans new direction for homeless shelter

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The City of Pueblo announced Friday that it has come to an agreement with the Pueblo Rescue Mission and will be moving forward in a new direction for a homeless shelter.

RELATED: “Very critical place:” Pueblo Rescue Mission reducing services because of lack of funding

The city said in its announcement that the Pueblo Rescue Mission signed the deed of the 710 W. 4th St. Porchlight Campus building over to the City of Pueblo on Thursday, October 3 and the board will be signing over the 728 W. 4th St. main campus building as part of the agreement with the city.

The city said it plans to seek an executive director or put together a request for proposal for a third-party agency to take over the Pueblo Rescue Mission's role as the homeless shelter in the city.

RELATED: Senior employee at Pueblo Rescue Mission accused of stealing money from residents

The city also said that the city council will see an emergency ordinance for approval of authorizing emergency funding for congregate housing with Community Development Block Grant funds on Tuesday, October 15. At that time Mayor Graham and the city council will further determine the next steps in outlining a plan for a permanent shelter. The anticipated timeline for new oversight to begin in that role is January 2025, the city said.

In its announcement, the city also included that the Porchlight Campus will remain designated as a space for other nonprofit and community organizations to provide wraparound services to unhoused individuals looking to transition to more permanent living and assist them through the process. Additionally, the space will be utilized for overflow emergency sheltering during cold winter months or when the main campus has reached capacity.

According to the city, the Pueblo Rescue Mission’s executive board has committed to the dissolution of the nonprofit organization by December 31, 2024, so a third-party agency can take over the programming and oversight of the shelter.

The Pueblo Rescue Mission has recently experienced a turnover in leadership and a former senior employee is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from residents.