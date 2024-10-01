“Very critical place:” Pueblo Rescue Mission reducing services because of lack of funding

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - After months of board resignations, decreases in donations, and a public scandal, the Pueblo Rescue Mission is in a "vulnerable" spot and considering shuttering part or all of its services.

Mission leaders said the baton would be passed to other organizations focused on helping people experiencing homelessness in the City of Pueblo.

The organization said they have seen a nearly 40% drop in donations from the public this year, and haven't been able to apply for as many grants because their executive director resigned in June, and didn't get replaced for months.

"If we were to shut our doors, there would be an instant wave of 50 homeless people that would literally have nowhere to go," Ken Wood, the Pueblo Rescue Mission board chair said.

Now, the organization is facing public scrutiny after it came to light that an employee is suspected of stealing from the people who live in the shelter. Pueblo Police are now investigating the accused employee.

"We've been doing everything that we can to try to make that right," Wood said. "It's not only hurt the specific residents who literally lost money, but it's also hurt our organization's name in the community, and understandably so."

Adding to the organization's mounting issues, the Rescue Mission said they were just suspended from Care and Share Food Bank's services because they were out of code with food storage and distribution. Now, they are serving dinner only, which adds $10,000 a month to their operating costs.

Plumbing work done to their Porchlight Shelter is also being completed, and leaders with the organization said the work the fix the building, which was bought partially with a $400,000 grant from the city, has cost them more than anticipated to fix.

Meanwhile, residents in the area are feeling the anxiety about a looming shutdown.

"Right now, we just want to know the truth and what's happening to the Pueblo Rescue Mission," Chad Moya, a resident said. "There's a lot of us in here with mental health [issues], and it's not doing good for anybody. I'm on probation and I have to, I can't be homeless or else I go to jail. Also, this is where a lot of us call home. I mean, I don't have a home to go to."

He went on to say that he had gotten mixed messages from management, and wasn't sure when he would need to sleep elsewhere for the night.

The Pueblo Rescue Mission is the only overnight shelter available outside of Emergency Declarations. When the mayor declares a city emergency, other organizations and churches can open up overnight as warming shelters.

For now, the shelter is "trimming down" other services to avoid shutting down as an overnight shelter, but leaders said those services could be shut down soon as well.

"I wish I had clear answers to be able to provide not only to our residents but to our community at large. Because I know just as a as a citizen here, I drive around town, I see homeless, and I feel the need. I feel the burden as a Christian to care for those that are homeless, that are suffering," Wood said.