Senior employee at Pueblo Rescue Mission accused of stealing money from residents

today at 2:53 PM
Published 2:59 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Leadership at the Pueblo Rescue Mission (PRM) tells KRDO13 that they have recently uncovered evidence of financial misconduct by one of their senior employees.

A statement from Executive Director of the Pueblo Rescue Mission, Joshua Lane said a thorough internal investigation revealed that the employee had violated financial policies and had taken funds directly from several residents at the mission.

The mission said as soon as the issue was identified, the individual involved was relieved of their duties, and "appropriate legal actions are being pursued."

The mission said they are working with the Pueblo Police Department to resolve the matter and will "press forward on charges to the fullest extent of the law."

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

