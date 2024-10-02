Colorado Springs PD makes arrest in August homicide on North Chestnut Street

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On August 26, 2024, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a single-vehicle traffic accident in the 4200 block of N. Chestnut St.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male inside the vehicle with at least one gunshot wound. The male was determined to be deceased at the scene. The next day, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy of the deceased male and identified him as 24-year-old Vidal Vigil.

According to CSPD, probable cause was developed during the investigation into the shooting to arrest 35-year-old Michael Gilliam as the suspect. Gilliam was arrested and charged with first-degree murder on October 1.

This remains an active investigation, and CSPD continues to develop suspect information. Anyone with information or who was a witness to this incident is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719)444-4000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477