Colorado Springs father remembered by family after deadly shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Vidal Vigil leaves behind a four-year-old daughter.

He was shot before he crashed his truck into a tree off Chestnut Street on August 26th.

RELATED: Active Shooting investigation shuts down Chestnut St. near Garden of the Gods

Police responded to the scene to find him dead and are now investigating his death as a homicide.

Vidal's aunt, Lucy Valdez, said he was a loving and caring nephew who loved his daughter deeply.

"We will try to keep his memory alive for his daughter. She turned four the day before his passing," Valdez said.

Now, Vidal's family is picking up the pieces after his tragic death, hoping for justice.

"I know it's going to be a hard year, but we believe there will be justice for him," Valdez said

Just eight years prior, Vidal's father died. Now, the family is using his tools to craft an urn casing for Vidal to use for his funeral.

"We feel like it was [his father] helping with the urn vault," Henry Gonzalez, his uncle, said.

To help the family out with funeral costs, click here.