CPW working to capture wolf pup believed to be 5th pup from captured Copper Creek pack

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) reported Monday that they have begun an operation to capture an uncollared gray wolf that the agency believes is a fifth pup belonging to the Copper Creek pack.

At the beginning of September, CPW captured what at the time was believed to be the entire Copper Creek pack, two adults and four pups. The pack is suspected of multiple livestock depredations in Grand County. The agency said the six wolves were moved "to a secure enclosure with limited human interaction to balance the pack's and Colorado communities' needs. The agency said they will not be sharing the pack's location."

The adult male of the pack was found in poor condition with several injuries to one hind leg. He was given antibiotics but died four days after transport, according to CPW.

CPW said after the capture operation was completed, biologists placed several game cameras in the area to monitor for any additional activity and to see if there were any additional pups. On Friday, Sept. 20, CPW staff returned to the area to retrieve the cameras and biologists confirmed the presence of an uncollared gray wolf pup believed to be a fifth Copper Creek pack member.

Once the presence of the fifth pup was confirmed, biologists began capture operations with plans to reunite the pup with its litter mates and mother and prepare for winter release.

