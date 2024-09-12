Wolf found dead in Grand County is third reintroduced wolf to die in Colorado

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) reported Thursday that one of the 10 wolves reintroduced in December 2023 in Grand County, male wolf 2307-OR, had died.

The agency said they received a mortality signal from the wolf's GPS collar on Sept. 9, and staff confirmed the death on Sept. 10. As a federally listed species under the Endangered Species Act, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is consulting directly with CPW on the next steps for the animal, the agency said.

CPW did not reveal the wolf's cause of death.

Wolf 2307-OR is the third reintroduced wolf to die in Colorado since the voter-approved initiative began with the reintroduction of 10 wolves in Grand County in Dec. of 2023.

"While this is sad news, these types of restoration efforts consider anticipated mortalities in our planning and a degree of wolf mortality, just like for any wildlife, is expected both during restoration efforts and on an ongoing basis,” CPW Director Jeff Davis said in part.

A wolf was found dead in April in Larimer County. A necropsy found a mountain lion most likely killed it.

Earlier this week, CPW said the adult male wolf in the Copper Creek pack died shortly after the pack was captured. The wolf was in poor condition and died four days later.

The other five wolves in the pack – the adult female and four pups – were healthy. CPW said they plan to continue to assess their health and eventually rerelease them into the wild.

CPW announced last month that the Copper Creek wolf pack would be relocated after members were suspected of multiple livestock depredations in Grand County. The agency said the pack was moved to a secure enclosure with limited human interaction to balance the pack's and Colorado communities' needs.