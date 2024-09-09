Colorado Parks and Wildlife: Copper Creek wolf pack has been captured and relocated

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) reported Monday that the Copper Creek wolf pack has been captured and relocated to a secure enclosure.

CPW said the six wolves, (1 adult female, 1 adult male, and 4 pups) were moved to a secure enclosure with limited human interaction to balance the pack's and Colorado communities' needs. The agency said they will not be sharing the pack's location.

According to CPW, the adult male of the pack was found in poor condition with several injuries to one hind leg. He was given antibiotics but died four days after transport. CPW said these injuries were unrelated to capture. A post-mortem exam will be conducted.

The agency said the decision to capture the Copper Creek pack focuses on minimizing losses to agriculture producers while ensuring the wolves' health, safety, and well-being as we work towards a viable gray wolf population in Colorado.

The Copper Creek wolf pack has been responsible for multiple livestock depredations in Grand County, according to CPW.

“The decision to capture and relocate the Copper Creek pack was made with the careful consideration of multiple factors and feedback from many different stakeholders,” CPW Director Jeff Davis said when the decision was announced. ”Our options in this unique case were very limited, and this action is by no means a precedent for how CPW will resolve wolf-livestock conflict moving forward. The ultimate goal of the operation is to relocate the pack to another location while we assess our best options for them to continue to contribute to the successful restoration of wolves in Colorado.”