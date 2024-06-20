Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirms wolf pup born in Grand County

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has confirmed successful wolf reproduction following the voter-approved reintroduction efforts.

CPW said biologists have been gathering evidence suggesting a male and female gray wolf pair have been denning, indicating reproduction.

According to the agency, on June 18, CPW biologists confirmed one wolf pup in Grand County during routine wolf monitoring efforts. Although they were only able to confirm one pup at this time, it is possible that other pups may be present, as wolf litters commonly consist of four to six pups, CPW said.

There are no photos or videos at this time, but CPW will continue to monitor the animals to determine how many pups have been born to the litter.

According to CPW, now that the wolves have reproduced, they are considered a pack. The agency has named them the Copper Creek Pack.

“We are continuing to actively monitor this area while exercising extreme caution to avoid inadvertently disturbing the adult wolves, this pup, or other pups,” said CPW Wildlife Biologist Brenna Cassidy.

