Police investigating burglary at Colorado Springs smoke shop

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police are investigating an overnight burglary at H&F Smoke Shop, 3007 North Hancock, which involved at least two vehicles.

According to one of the owners of H&F Smoke Shop, between five and six individuals allegedly used one of the vehicles to smash into the business, before causing an estimated $15,000+ in damage.

This is a developing story. We have a crew on scene and will update this article as more information becomes available.