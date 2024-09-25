Two teenagers overdose on mushrooms at Colorado Springs middle school

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department arrested a 21-year-old in connection to four teenagers having psilocybin mushrooms, two of them overdosing at Fox Meadow Middle School.

CSPD says that a school resource officer notified them of two juveniles who overdosed on psilocybin mushrooms at Fox Meadow Middle School on the morning of Sept. 24, 2024.

Both juveniles were transported to Memorial Children's Hospital for medical attention.

Two detectives responded to the hospital to initiate the overdose drug investigation.

CSPD says that through detailed interviews, it was discovered an additional two juveniles were also involved as victims of narcotics distribution from an adult dealer.

Detectives learned a total of four juveniles were involved with the narcotics dealer through the “Telegram” phone app in the early evening hours of Sept. 23, 2024, and conducted the narcotics transaction for the psilocybin mushrooms in the parking lot of the King Soopers on Cheyenne Meadows Road.

CSPD says that the four juveniles, ages ranging from 12 through 16, purchased the mushrooms from an adult dealer.

Detectives worked with the juvenile’s parents and were able to recover the remaining psilocybin mushrooms as evidence and utilize the juvenile’s phone to communicate with the dealer.

Detective Johnson posed as the juvenile and maintained communication with the dealer.

According to CSPD, the juveniles provided a general physical and vehicle description associated with the dealer; no positive identification was made at the time.

One CSPD detective was able to establish another narcotics transaction with the dealer who provided his location.

CSPD says that officers were able to draw out the dealer with active communication over Telegram during the undercover purchase.

During the course of the undercover operation, Detectives saw a male who matched the physical descriptors provided by the juveniles and, based on the suspect’s behavior, was consistent with the details of the narcotics transaction between the detective and the dealer.

Detectives contacted and detained the male, who was later identified as 21-year-old Damien Solano who was carrying approximately 2 ounces of psilocybin mushrooms as ordered by the Detective through the Telegram app.

Solano was booked into CJC for four counts of 18-18-405(1)(A),(2)(A)(II) Unlawful Distribution, Manufacturing, Dispensing, or Sale a DF1,

One count of, 18-18-495 (1)(A),(2)(A)(II) Unlawful Distribution, Manufacturing, Dispensing, or Sale (attempt) a DF2,

Four counts of 18-6-701 (1)(B), (2)(B), Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, a M1.