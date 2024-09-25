CSPD releases video of officer-involved shooting at Colorado Springs Walmart

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released the Significant Event Briefing Video of the officer-involved shooting at a Colorado Springs Walmart on Sept. 3, 2024.

The incident began when officers located an unoccupied stolen vehicle in the store's parking lot at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024. CSPD said officers then coordinated with extra duty officers stationed at the Walmart to identify the vehicle's occupants – a man and a woman.

In the video, the two suspects can be seen exiting the store and officers approach them. As officers give the man commands he can be seen pulling a handgun from his waistband. An officer fires multiple times at the man in response. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel after officers attempted to render medical aid.

The woman who was with the man was detained and was not injured. She was interviewed and released with no charges. There were no other reported injuries to anyone in the store, and no officers were injured in the shooting.

The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified the deceased individual as 29-year-old Tyler Ben.